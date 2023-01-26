Last week as the rain event started one of the young steers got trapped in log debris that heralded the flood. I stood mesmerised as the water rose, the current swirling, and a new language opened my mind. I traced currents and eddies, saw stoppers and sieves, my fingers flexed as if holding a paddle and like an old cine film starting to speed up snatches of memory came to me. A sunny day, a red kayak, and a green one and a blue one bouncing down the rapids, roiling white water, laughter and deep, key strokes edging around rocks and trees, a failed roll, a short swim, tiring muscles and at last the exit bridge. Standing there alone, minding the boats in the warming sun while the car at the put in was retrieved. A ute arriving from down river. Marm. It was Marm at the wheel, cursing all paddlers to hell. Have a nice day I called. I wasn't going to let her rancour spoil my day. Yet she did. The revs of the ute's engine, its side clipping me as I fell.