Short Story Competition 2023 finalists: Vanessa Wills' Carrion

By Vanessa Wills
January 26 2023 - 3:30pm
Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

The smell of the cattle is one of the first things I remember. A warm, earthy, grassy smell mixed with the sharp odour of dung. Later, light fanning towards me as the door opened. Huddled in a corner, my ankles chained like a calf foetus resisting the call of the world.

