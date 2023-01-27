Now, I had an idea. However, when I thought about it in later years, it turned out to be a not particularly great one. The simple solution would have been to go to the next-door neighbour's place if we were scared, but I decided on something a little more complex. But that's history. I knew that our parents had gone to the Civic Theatre in the car, and that was only a little over a mile away, so I thought that we should go there for I knew where the car would be parked. I remember getting Leonie her big coat to put on, getting both of us to the front door with the use of the candle, blowing out the candle, and off we went. Today I can recall that I had to make a decision as to whether to leave the front door either locked or unlocked, but cannot recall just what that eventual decision was.