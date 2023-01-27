Newcastle Herald
Home/Community/Short Story Competition

Short Story Competition Finalists: Barry Collin's Inopportune storm

By Barry Collin
January 27 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture by Peter Lorimer.

It was 1952 and my sister Leonie and I were both home alone in Bruce Street Cooks Hill at the time of this particular incident. I would have been eight years old, so that would have placed Lee's age at five. From time to time our parents would go to the movies for the 5pm session, arriving back home at about 8pm. I never saw this as a big deal, as it was quite infrequent. While it did require us to have the evening meal at 4pm, there was an added bonus, for we got to share a large chocolate block between us while our parents were away. Wow! We could hardly wait for them to leave.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Short Story Competition
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.