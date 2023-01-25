Newcastle Herald
Kalyn Ponga ruled out of All Stars match because of injury

By Robert Dillon and Aap
Updated January 25 2023 - 4:00pm, first published 2:51pm
Kaln Ponga is out of the All Stars match. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

THE Newcastle Knights will have no representatives in the pre-season All Stars match after Kalyn Ponga declared himself unavailable to represent the Maori because of injury.

