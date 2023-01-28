"I feel that I was trapped into a medicine world, where treatment was assessed by monocultural standards where I, as a patient, had no participation in and where healing was never even a part of the discussion," Marcela says. "Being under the microscope for behaving in a way that in my original culture is normal but here is rapidly pathologised. It just breaks my heart. I feel that I have been mishandled and thrown around for so many years, that I'm just a normal person who experienced complex trauma. Dissociation is a symptom of complex trauma. I was treated as a label, not by what I was expressing. There was no willingness to tap beyond the symptomatology. There is an evident lack of cultural and gender perspective in medicine; they often infantalised me."