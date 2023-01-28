Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Health

Hunter residents share their mental health journey with antidepressants

By Alex Morris
January 29 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Hamilton: "A lot of people with bipolar do have a bit of a game with it".

Sometime during the first year of the pandemic, the lockdowns had eased in Newcastle, and I was having drinks with some girlfriends. The topic of antidepressants came up, and I realised that I was the only one among them who wasn't on some kind of drug.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.