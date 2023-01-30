Newcastle Herald
Hunter psychologist Michelle Heaton: Over-prescription and misuse of antidepressants should be talked about

By Alex Morris
January 30 2023
Michelle Heaton: "It's just our world today. It's sped up so much we often think stress levels are normal, and it's not. People are going and getting antidepressants thinking it's normal and it's just not". Picture by Simone De Peak

Newcastle psychologist Michelle Heaton has seen many people's lives saved with medication, especially people with bipolar and psychotic disorder. However, she does wish people would talk about over-prescription and misuse of mental health drugs. She feels some Australians are using them like lollies or Ibuprofen.

