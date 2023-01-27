Newcastle Jets thrash Brisbane Roar 4-0 to release pressure and climb the A-League ladder

THE Newcastle Jets broke the shackles and were celebrating their first win in a month after a commanding 4-0 triumph against Brisbane Roar at McDonald Jones Stadium on Friday night.
After a tight, tactical, scoreless first half, the Jets went on a spree in the second stanza to earn their first win since beating Adelaide 1-0 on December 27.
The result lifted them from 11th to ninth on the ladder, although they are level on points with sixth-placed Macarthur Bulls.
And with new Japanese import Manabu Saito expected to start training with Newcastle next week, the team's prospects are suddenly looking far brighter.
Newcastle broke the deadlock in the 52nd minute when midfielder Reno Picopo went on a weaving run before linking with Jaushua Sotirio, who produced a clinical finish,
Seven minutes later, skipper Matt Jurman was on target with a header but Roar goalkeeper Jordan Holmes produced a save from close range.
Newcastle took a 2-0 lead in the 72nd minute when substitute Trent Buhagair broke clear with sheer pace and blasted a shot that left Holmes with no chance.
Three minutes later, Newcastle turned defence into attack and striker Beka Mikeltadze swivelled and fired a pinpoint shot into the top-right corner.
Then, in injury time, teenage substitute Archie Goodwin scored his first goal of the season with a classy finish.
The Jets had five shots on target in the first half but could not breach Brisbane's staunch defence.
But they dominated the second half and were clearly in the mood for even more goals.
Newcastle coach Arthur Papas promoted veteran Jason Hoffman to the starting line-up for what was his club-record 200th appearance in the A-League.
