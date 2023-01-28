Muswellbrook man charged over allegedly deliberately-lit house fire

A 20-year-old Muswellbrook man faced court Saturday after he was arrested and charged Friday in relation to an alleged arson attack in the Upper Hunter town in November.
Police arrested the man at a Muswellbrook address Friday afternoon following investigations into an allegedly deliberately-lit house fire that broke out in the early hours of Sunday, November 6.
Emergency services were on the scene of the fire around 4am where residents had made efforts to extinguish the fire with the assistance of a neighbour, and one person had sustained minor burns to their shoulder and back.
Strike Force Conferta was formed by officers attached to Hunter Valley Police District to investigate the fire.
Following the arrest, the man was taken to Muswellbrook Police Station and charged with damaging a property by fire, threatening to destroy or damage property, and contravening a domestic AVO.
He was refused bail to appear in Newcastle Local Court Saturday.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
