Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Moulin Rouge star Jasmine Bard: from the Hunter to the world stage

Helen Gregory
By Helen Gregory
Updated February 6 2023 - 12:18pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasmine Bard said she missed her Australian family, friends, dog, the ocean and sun. Her personal highlights of 2022 included family members visiting, meeting her baby niece, going to Greece with her sister, travelling with her partner Sam and being a bridesmaid at her best friend's wedding. Main photo by Philippe Wojazer, others by Tomasz Koperski.

HUNTER raised Moulin Rouge star Jasmine Bard is preparing for a busy 2023, after a year that included performing the can-can on the starting grid at the French MotoGP; acting as a judge on television show Top Chef and modelling at Paris Fashion Week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Gregory

Helen Gregory

Journalist

Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.