I RECKON the price of power will go up when electric cars are being recharged from industrial storage batteries because these batteries are not cheap to purchase. They are not there as a service, they are there to make money with a return on investment over a very limited working life. A recent motoring report on charging an electric Tesla during a long distance trip in Britain; stopping at public charging stations cost twice as much as a petrol car and took twice as long because the battery had to be recharged every 150 kilometres. It appears long trip driving doesn't recharge batteries with energy from electric motor braking and normal braking as usually happens with city driving. Yes, electricity is expensive in Britain because it is scarce, but who is to say it won't be the same in Australia when we are following the same path as Britain by relying on renewable energy and storage batteries?