Tomago to launch national battery energy strategy as government begins consultation in the Hunter

Minister for Industry and Science Ed Husic will begin consultations for the country's first national battery strategy during a visit to the Hunter on Friday.
In addition to being a key component of the transition to a decarbonised economy, the battery strategy will also help foster Australian innovation and support Australian industry.
"Our general approach should be one where if we mine it here, we should make it here", Mr Husic said.
"Large scale uptake and manufacture of batteries will be vital transitioning to net-zero. New battery capacity will help support grid scale capacity, power our homes, and electrify our transport sector.
"We know there is huge demand for energy storage to support the widespread uptake of solar generation by households, business and industry.
Energy Renaissance, which has been manufacturing battery packs from temporary premises since October 2021, is due to move into the newly completed 4,000 square metre Renaissance One facility at Tomago next month. A second facility, Renaissance Two, will be built on the same site.
The factory will have an initial battery production capacity of 66 megawatt hours per annum, with plans to scale its Australian operation to 5.3 gigawatt hours of energy storage per annum with an additional investment of more than $200 million.
It is estimated the project will employ 1700 people when it reaches full capacity in about five years. Another 6500 indirect jobs will flow from the project.
The global demand for existing and next-generation batteries is forecast to increase nine to 10- fold over the next decade.
"That's why it is important that we harness the opportunity to become a key player in battery manufacturing and export on the world stage," Mr Husic said.
"Australia has globally significant deposits of essential battery materials and strong local innovation and research capabilities. By drawing on these strengths, Australia can take its place in the profitable global battery supply chain."
Globally, Bloomberg New Energy Finance estimates that 387 gigawatts of new energy storage will be added by 2030, providing an excellent opportunity for Australian battery industries.
Bolstering Australia's battery manufacturing capability also presents an opportunity to integrate and diversify global battery supply chains.
A joined-up national approach to battery technology will also work to support Australia's National Electric Vehicle Strategy.
"The National Battery Strategy will complement the development of Australia's new Critical Minerals Strategy to articulate a clear pathway for integrated, end-to-end onshore battery minerals supply chains," Mr Husic said.
"Together, these will provide a clear plan to ensure Australia maximises its economic potential in these fast growing and lucrative markets.
"The consultations around the Strategy are designed to find ways to get our country manufacturing Aussie batteries.
"A coherent, national approach to the development and uptake of emerging technologies won't just deliver economic growth and jobs, but also help safeguard our national wellbeing," Mr Husic said.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
