Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

National Battery strategy to be launched at Energy Renaissance's newly completed Tomago facility on Friday

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated February 2 2023 - 11:24pm, first published 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tomago to launch national battery energy strategy as government begins consultation in the Hunter

Minister for Industry and Science Ed Husic will begin consultations for the country's first national battery strategy during a visit to the Hunter on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.