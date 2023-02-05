Supercars' parking hit for Newcastle's inner city drives too many away

Are ratepayers of Newcastle really unaware how much of this event they are actually funding? Do the sums. In my opinion the $1.2m City of Newcastle claims they budget for this race wouldn't even pay for the track resurfacing let alone barriers, removal and reinstatement of speed bumps and park infrastructure, traffic management, signage and line markings, road closures, waste management costs, full cost of maintenance crews before and after the event, publicity costs and a hosting fee of $550,000 - the list goes on. And for what? So a rapacious private enterprise can virtually shut down the Newcastle peninsula for 10 weeks, take all profits at the expense of local businesses and in the words of Neil Slater of Scratchleys, "extract every dollar and keep it for themselves". I have absolutely no doubt that the council will be quite happy to waste ratepayers' money to host this event for the next five years - they will probably even expect ratepayers to believe that they had a choice in the matter.