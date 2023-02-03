Newcastle Herald
Letters and short takes February 4 2023

By Letters to the Editor
February 4 2023 - 4:30am
Former Prime Minister Tony Abbott at Cardinal George Pell's funeral on Thursday. He described Pell as "the greatest man I've ever known". Picture AAP

THE Catholic Church has travelled a tortuous path in its responses to the issue of child sexual abuse by clergy. But, speaking as a Catholic, in many ways George Pell's funeral for me represents a new low point ('Tears, protests at Pell's farewell', Newcastle Herald 3/2).

