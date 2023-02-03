After a great run of 14 years running the most respected music dinner show restaurant in Australia, Brian Lizotte is finally having to weigh up closing down.
"I have made that call that if we can't find someone to take on the business by Easter, we'll be closing in July," Lizotte said this week.
He has stopped confirming music acts beyond July, and hasn't been able to confirm requests by school groups for dates in the second half of the year.
Lizotte put the building and the business on the market in August of 2022, announcing at the time he wanted to spend more time with his family, particularly as he and wife Jo had two grandchildren and another one due in 2023.
That latest grandchild is due to arrive any day - Brian's wife Jo is already in Ireland with their daughter Sammy-Jo awaiting that birth.
But Brian Lizotte, who turns 60 in March, has found himself back in the kitchen of his dinner club, fulfilling head chef duties as he cannot find a chef.
"I'm not desperate, but I am ready," he said. "I don't know how much longer I'll be able to do this."
Finding hospitality staff has been just as difficult for Lizotte as everybody else since the pandemic. The club is currently trading Thursday through Sunday nights.
"There hasn't been very much happening lately," Lizotte said of the sale of the business. "It's coming up to a six-month period when we announced we wanted to pass the baton."
The property, on sale through Colliers, features the 200-seat art deco landmark King's Theatre, built in 1910. The business offers a thriving nightclub featuring top international and Australian music acts, filling the house most nights, with the potential of drawing 50,000 customers a year.
Lizotte's stage has been graced by the likes of Mick Fleetwood, Jimmy Barnes, Taj Mahal, Martha Wainwright, Steve Earle, The Whitlams, Brian Cadd, Keb Mo, and countless more stars of every genre. Brian's brother, Diesel, has played nearly 100 shows at the venue.
Lizotte's professional stage and warm ambience has drawn the best of local and world musicians.
Global jazz and blues artists like Robben Ford and Eric Bibb have built it into their Australian touring calendar, plus a huge range of Australian performers such as Joe Camilleri, Josh Pike, Tim Rogers, Fanny Lumsden, The Angels, Daryl Braithwaite, Wendy Matthews and Ian Moss.
Musicians rave about dinner, and the signature lemon myrtle tea that has soothed the throats of so many vocalists.
"I'm to the point now where I really do want to have a lifestyle change," Lizotte said, "for no other reason than my age and my history in how many years I've been doing this. So if that right operator is out there ... come on down, we're ready to pass the baton.
"I feel comfortable with what I've achieved, and I would love to pass my legacy on and then take a side role and maybe stay in the industry in some shape or form but not have to run the business."
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
