Letters and short takes February 7 2023

By Letters to the Editor
February 7 2023 - 4:30am
Pokies cause pain, but are cashless cards a panacea for gambling?

TO have cashless gambling I assume clubs and pubs will ask you to withdraw money from their ATM, which in turn gives withdrawal fees to the financial suppliers, and then you hand money to the cashier who puts this amount in a cashless gambling card, which you then use on pokies or TAB, et cetera. But Big Brother is watching.

