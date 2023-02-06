Pokies cause pain, but are cashless cards a panacea for gambling?

MICHAEL Hinchey, ("Pell funeral a fresh affront to church victims", Letters, 4/2) makes some very relevant comments regarding the funeral of the late George Pell. In particular, Tony Abbott describing him as a saint as bordering on the obscene. While Mr Abbott is a devout Catholic who obviously derives great strength from his faith, in my opinion he overstepped the mark by letting his loyalty to the teachings of the Catholic Church mean the interests of the Church must come first. Think of the way assault victims of countless priests have been treated, many of whom were under the watch of George Pell. No, Mr Abbott, Pell is in no way worthy of being called a saint.