Ms Vanstone's main line of attack is against Noel Pearson's concerns that if the Voice referendum is rejected there is nowhere left to go for reconciliation. But he is right to be concerned. The referendum will ask the Australian people two simple questions: should the Australian Constitution include a reference to First Nations peoples as the original custodians of this land for many millennia, and should Aboriginal people have the right to put their views to parliament, in a non-binding way, on matters that directly affect them? That is all. And if the majority of Australians in the majority of States and Territories say no to those two simple questions, where do we go from there?