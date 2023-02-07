Newcastle Herald
Home/Comment

Newcastle Herald letters to the editor, February 7, 2023:

By Letters to the Editor
Updated February 8 2023 - 7:21am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The stage set up ahead of two Elton John shows at McDonald Jones Stadium earlier this year. Picture by Marina Neil

MCDONALD Jones Stadium is a sports venue. The layout and grass cover is enough evidence of this. It should not be used for anything else; not Supercross, not large concerts or any other entertainment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.