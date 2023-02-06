Win the ultimate VIP experience at Newcastle Supercars

The Newcastle Herald is offering digital subscribers the chance to win an ultimate VIP experience for four people at the Thrifty Newcastle 500, worth more than $6000.
The super prize for the Supercars event, set for March 10 to 12, includes:
+ Four meet-and-greets with the Screaming Jets valued at $500 each.
+ Four entry passes for all three days (March 10-12), valued at $132 each.
+ Four behind-the-scenes tours valued at $250 each.
+ Four pre-race "grid walks" valued at $500 each.
+ Four Supercars merchandise packs valued at $120 each.
+ And memories for you and three friends to last a lifetime - priceless!
To enter, all you have to do is become a digital subscriber to the Newcastle Herald.
Not only will you have access to all of our online content and journalism you can rely on, but you will also be in the running for this ultimate VIP experience.
We have a special offer available for both monthly and annual subscriptions. Simply sign up via newcastleherald.com.au/subscribe between Tuesday, February 7, and Sunday, February 26, to be in with a chance.
Current subscribers will have an opportunity to win via an entry form sent by email, so keep an eye on your inbox.
Authorised under NSW Permit Number TP/00287.
