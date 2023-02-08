Newcastle Herald
Road worker hit by car at Maryland: Crash Investigation Unit to forensically examine scene where 55-year-old road worker was hit by a car

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated February 8 2023 - 5:11pm, first published 3:48pm
Update

POLICE have established a crime scene which will be forensically examined by the Crash Investigation Unit on Minmi Road after a 55-year-old road worker was hit by a car.

