33,000 expected to pack McDonald Jones Stadium for Pink Newcastle concert on February 13, 2024

Updated February 9 2023 - 6:04pm, first published 4:30pm
Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes and McDonald Jones Stadium venue manager Dean Mantle ready for the Pink concert. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Pink's first stadium concert in Newcastle is expected to attract 33,000 people when she performs in February next year.

