Taren King described it as a career highlight.
But scoring her first goal at national league level to set up Newcastle's impressive 2-0 win over competition leaders Western United in Ballarat on Wednesday was more than a personal milestone.
The centre-back's back-post header from a first-half corner signalled growing belief in the Newcastle side, who are determined to use their remaining six matches to show they are a much better team than their position on the ladder dictates.
They complete a tough week in which they play three games by taking on Perth in Perth on Sunday night, when they will attempt to record successive wins for the first time this campaign.
"We know we're not mathematically out of semis as of yet so that's lingering in the back of our minds, as well as we want to do this area proud and our own selves proud," King told the Newcastle Herald from Perth on Thursday.
"We've been pretty disappointed with our season so far and we all know that we deserve better. We're going into the Perth game with lots of confidence.
"We know we played really well against them last time and probably should've come away with a little bit more. But at the same time, Perth have had some impressive results along the way so we know they'll be better as well."
The Jets, who are second-last with 10 points from 12 outings, twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with eighth-placed Glory (12 points) at No.2 Sportsground on December 3.
Perth are coming off their own win against Western United - they beat the league pace-setters 3-1 last weekend - but are sure to be wary of the Jets, who look to be turning a corner under the watchful eye of new coach Gary van Egmond.
Van Egmond replaced Ash Wilson last week after a poor first half of the season.
It is early days but the Jets appear to be playing with more confidence, energy and freedom.
"The main thing that Gary has brought in is just being really up front about everything he does and says, and I guess that's translating into the way that we're playing and our behaviours on and off the field," King said.
"We're being really up front with the way we're playing and we're getting more in people's faces, and working that little bit not necessarily harder but more effectively in terms of getting down to the nitty gritty and getting the work done and letting the results show for themselves."
The Jets had Western United on the back foot for a good portion of the match. They applied plenty of pressure without the ball and looked to play positively with it.
Both King and central-defence partner Emily Garnier made penetrating runs out of the backline, something fans have not see them do all season.
"Gary is starting to put a fair bit of belief in the whole defensive line so it's been good in terms of we're comfortable on the ball and we know that he wants us to do that and he believes that we can," King said.
The win was set up when an unmarked King headed into the net in the 38th minute. Three points were sealed with a spectacular goal from Ash Brodigan in the 47th.
"It's only taken me a few years," King said of her goal.
"I don't get many as you can tell from the celebrations, so it was probably a highlight of my career. I have been in and around the mix [on corners] ever since I started playing but the chips don't seem to fall for me. I seem to cop a deflection when it's coming right to me ... but things fell for me and I'm just glad I put it away."
The Jets flew directly from Melbourne to Perth on Thursday.
On Saturday, Western United host Melbourne City in a top-of-the-table clash, Canberra play Sydney and Brisbane take on Melbourne Victory. On Sunday, Wellington battle Western Sydney.
