Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Exclusive

AGL's Bayswater Power Station fined by EPA for saline water discharge

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated February 10 2023 - 5:53pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bayswater Power Station in the Hunter Valley fined for dumping salt water into local creek

AGL Macquarie's Bayswater Power Station has been fined $15,000 for allegedly discharging saline water into a nearby waterway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.