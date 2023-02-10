Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Port Stephens council wants to lift rates by 31.3 per cent over three years, as Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal issues its rate cap update

Ian Kirkwood
By Ian Kirkwood
Updated February 10 2023 - 3:58pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Stephens council seeks 31 per cent rate rise from IPART

PORT Stephens Council has asked the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) to allow it to lift its rates by an average of 31.3 per cent over three years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Kirkwood

Ian Kirkwood

Journalist

Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.