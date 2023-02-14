The steps industry must take to make aged care work like it should

The problem is not what the letter says but what it omits: that up until fairly recently women were treated as chattel. There is no mention of the terror of women and children rough-handled by men in high rates of domestic violence, or those murdered far too frequently. And what about the legal system's shortcomings when it comes to rape and sexual assault trials? Variations in rates of pay and conditions between men and women, or the vicious trolling that women in top jobs are subjected to just because they are women? Women are sick to death of wars, and they certainly don't want one started by men between the sexes. Most people, women included, only want to be treated fairly and with respect.