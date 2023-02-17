Newcastle Herald
NSW election 2023: Labor promises new high school for Huntlee, Branxton, Greta students

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
Updated February 17 2023 - 5:31pm, first published 3:45pm
Labor has promised to build a new high school at Huntlee housing estate. File picture

Labor says it will build a new high school at the rapidly growing Huntlee housing estate if it wins next month's state election.

