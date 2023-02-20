Newcastle's inner city parking woes loomed long before Supercars

TO see a specialist or even some doctors one is presented with a bill in the hundreds of dollars. Sure, the receptionist can submit this to Medicare for a reimbursement that takes probably a few days to go into one's account. For those that are doing it tough, and there are many more entering this stage in their lives, it is impossible to have said amount, even if the gap payment is possible. Why oh why can they not just charge the gap and process the Medicare payment to the specialist/doctor? Would this also not relieve the strain on hospital emergency departments that those who cannot afford the initial payment use instead? It's just another bureaucratic rush of blood to the brain.