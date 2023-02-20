Newcastle Herald
Letters and short takes February 21 2023

Updated February 21 2023 - 7:23am, first published 4:30am
Newcastle's inner city parking woes loomed long before Supercars

I LOOK sadly almost daily at the businesses at the top end of Hunter Street and their plight with parking that no-one is listening to. The influx of builders working on various big projects means there has been a flood of trades all needing parking, but spaces are limited. Although I can sympathise with the workers because they need to park conveniently to their workplace, the businesses are screaming for parking spaces, particularly in the mall area where almost all the spaces are taken most of the days.

