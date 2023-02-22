Barry Toohey is back for another season of the ACM-produced podcast Toohey's News.
For the fourth-straight year, the veteran Australian sports reporter will bring the latest news from the Newcastle Knights' NRL camp and beyond straight to readers' favourite podcast app every Thursday ahead of his exclusive Newcastle Herald column published each Saturday.
Kicking off this year's season, Toohey is joined by Newcastle Knights football boss Peter Parr who made headlines this week after the departure of star winger Dom Young from the club's ranks.
Young and his management told the Knights and other clubs chasing his signature that they were out of the running late Monday.
The 21-year-old has committed to the Roosters for 2024 and looks set to sign at least a four-year deal with the glamour Sydney club.
The Herald understands the Knights offered in the vicinity of $2 million over four seasons but were still short of what Young had on the table from elsewhere.
Parr joins Barry Toohey in Episode one of the podcast's fourth season to reveal how the club has dealt with the loss of Young, as well as star enforcer David Klemmer, and the off-season drama involving high-profile marquee player Kalyn Ponga.
Search "Toohey's News: The Podcast" on your preferred podcast app to listen to the full episode now.
Have your say or suggest a guest for an upcoming episode by contributing a rating and review in your Apple Podcasts app, or get in touch via email at news@newcastleherald.com.au.
Find Toohey's News: The Podcast on: Overcast, Stitcher, PocketCasts, Castro, RadioPublic, Breaker, TuneIn, CastBox, iHeartRadio
Barry Toohey will bring a new episode to all your favourite podcasting apps every week, complementing his premium and exclusive Knights reporting and analysis in the pages of the Newcastle Herald.
Toohey's News will be back with another episode on Thursday.
Barry Toohey is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald. He covers the Newcastle Knights and hosts the Toohey's News Podcast.
Barry Toohey is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald. He covers the Newcastle Knights and hosts the Toohey's News Podcast.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.