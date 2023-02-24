HUNDREDS of Hunter families in financial 'dire straits' are being forced to line up for food and other essential items as they struggle to stay afloat.
The working poor are joining emergency food relief queues in growing numbers, while other families are being pulled apart to ensure everyone has a roof over their heads.
Survivor's R Us, a volunteer-run organisation which supports victims of domestic violence as well as people experiencing financial hardship, unemployment, and homelessness, has doubled the amount of food it is handing out, says founder Maria Martin.
"We now get four pallets," Ms Martin said. "We get 1000kg of food on Wednesdays and another 500kg on Fridays. It's just never ending and the shelves keep going bare."
On Friday mornings, her team of volunteers bag up food donated by Oz Harvest - a mix of items like vegetables, bread, and snack foods. "We go through 93 bags in 12 minutes," she said.
In the queue are growing numbers of professionals experiencing financial stress. One lady who explained her circumstances through a constant stream of tears a said her family was "in trouble".
"We have always been working people," she said. "I don't want to come here begging, but I must."
After running her own business for 25 years, she and her family were now living week to week, since her husband was injured and is unable to work, and the children have come back home to live. "We are in trouble," she said. "I don't know how I can pay my bills."
Men, too, are coming through the doors in tears, Ms Martin said. "They are 40-year-old men, crying because they can't feed their kids. It's really sad for us here in Australia to have that kind of poverty."
Kim Newell, a volunteer social worker with Survivior's R Us said people coming through were living for longer periods of time in their cars.
"Sometimes mum and the kids can stay somewhere, with friends or family, but dad sleeps in the car," she said.
"Sometimes they come in for food hampers because they don't have access to cooking facilities. It's just general financial hardship. They pay their bills, the car breaks down, and that's it."
Coleen Cleary, 61, and her sister, Glenda Laird, 64, both pensioners, said they come to the warehouse to buy cheap groceries so that they can afford a "few treats for the kids".
Glenda lives in a granny flat at the back of the five bedroom home that Coleen and her husband of 41 years share with Glenda's son and her two grandsons. They pay $14 to fill a bag with groceries stored at the warehouse which would ordinarily cost them up to $40.
"Food has gone up so much," Mrs Cleary said. "They have got the Obsession biscuits, you can pop a packet of each flavour into your bag, so we can afford a little bit more for the family. We don't live high on the hog, but every little bit helps."
For women and children escaping domestic violence the situation is becoming increasingly desperate, says Lisa Ronneberg, Chairwoman of the Newcastle Domestic Violence Committee, who met with sector representatives this week.
"Every women's and children's refuge in Newcastle is at capacity," Ms Ronneberg said.
Women and children were staying longer in domestic family violence refuges than the usual maximum because there was nowhere to transition them to, forcing them to live in their cars, in tents, or in other "unsafe, temporary accommodation", she said.
"Some are hopping from one stint of two-day emergency accommodation to the next."
Increasingly they are mature-aged women, women with disability, and women with children with disability. she said.
"Where are they going. That's our big concern. If they can't find a place with a friend or with family, and private rental is unavailable or unaffordable."
The lack of housing options means that some women are going back to violent homes, she said.
"It's just astonishing that we don't have places for them to go."
Our Backyard - Car to Home project manager Danielle Whyte said they are now seeing more women access their service than men.
The project involves a designated private car park space for people sleeping in their cars.
"We have given up on social housing as an option for people," she said.
The situation is worsening as the average cost of renting a three bedroom house in suburbs like Mayfield or Broadmeadow has gone up from $350 to $400 per week to an average of $770 to $800 per week, she said.
"That's a 50 per cent increase, which is just crazy. The only way we will be able to meet the demand is for corporates to get involved. People are working but because of the lack of properties available in our town, it's just making it very difficult."
Housing is one of two areas of concern being pushed as key state election issues at the upcoming Hunter Community Alliance candidate forums.
Speakers, including Ms Martin from Survivor's R Us and a Shelter NSW representative, will share their stories and expertise on the key issues of housing, homelessness and climate change before seeking commitments from state election candidates.
The asks include building more affordable and social housing, ending no-grounds eviction in NSW, and establishing a community-led transition authority for the Hunter.
"This election is undecided, and these forums will be a key moment in the election cycle just weeks out from the election," Alliance organiser Seema Sanghi said.
"This goes beyond just voting. Decisions are made by those who show up. Both individuals and civil society have a responsibility and an opportunity to participate in democracy and shape the direction of our community.
"With a potential change of government (or even just cabinet), there are opportunities to see a fairer deal for renters, and a stronger commitment to securing a stable future in face of a climate crisis."
A report prepared for Shelter NSW and released on Friday (February 24) reveals the Hunter is now home to five out of the 10 local government areas in regional NSW with the highest housing need.
There will be two Hunter Community Alliance online forums, the first on Wednesday, March 8 specific to Wallsend, Cessnock, Maitland and Port Stephens, and the second on Thursday, March 9 covering Newcastle, Lake Macquarie, Charlestown and Swansea.
Senior journalist and proud Novocastrian with broad range of reporting experience (including court reporting, justice & crime, climate change & the environment, health, aged care, community & social welfare issues, investigations and continuing crises). Please contact me with news tips and story ideas at: gabriel.fowler@newcastleherald.com.au
