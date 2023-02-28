Country town cricket and why Mardi Gras matters far past the parade

FOR years I have been buying a well-known brand of plain cake from one of the large supermarkets for the feeding of the native birds. For many years the cost of this slab of cake was $2.50. When all the prices went up initially the cost of this cake rose to $2.75. However, from a couple of weeks ago this same slab of cake now costs $3.30. By my calculations the cost of this cake has risen 32 per cent overall, well above the inflation rate. I do the weekly shopping and the price of most of the items I purchase have risen by 50 cents an item. Not 5, 10 or 20 cents; 50 cents. I noticed this week that my brand of breakfast cereal has risen from $5 per large packet to $6 a packet. The bottom line at the checkout has increased quite noticeably. No wonder they can post obscene half-yearly profits. When is this all going to end?