STEVE Barnett (Short Takes, 22/2), to be concerned about male dog names not being masculine enough is woke masculinity fragility. I feel sorry for those that are oh-so-sensitive that a butch male dog name is not enough. A strong modern person does not have fears that they are not masculine enough. The popularity of certain dog names shows the current crop of humans do not have such insensitivity around the outdated mindset that males have to prove themselves to be masculine. The effectiveness of the RTA "little pinky" ad is proof.