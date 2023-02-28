Newcastle Herald
Heddon Greta Drive In thrown a lifeline as developers delay plans for 63-lot housing project by a year

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
Updated February 28 2023 - 10:19pm, first published 7:50pm
A cooling property market has provided a lifeline for the Heddon Greta Drive-In movie theatre, as the developers who had planned last year to subdivide the land and build a 63-lot housing project delayed their intended start date by 12 months.

Digital Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.

