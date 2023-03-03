Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Letters

Letters and short takes March 4 2023

By Letters to the Editor
March 4 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Treasurer Jim Chalmers and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese outlining proposed changes to superannuation taxes in Canberra earlier this week.

WEDNESDAY'S editorial, ("Has PM backflipped on super reform?", Editorial, 1/3), seeks sympathy for the offspring of the extremely wealthy "as the ultimate beneficiaries of their parents' accumulated assets" when considering the fairness of Labor's extra tax on super accounts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.