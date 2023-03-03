DARRYL Tuckwell, (Short Takes, 28/2), I think your belief that the Morrison government allowing people to access some of their super during the COVID lockdown period was to make them work longer is really clutching at straws. Do you think it would have been more beneficial for the affected people to lose their house because they did not have the income to pay the mortgage or the rent and leave some of their super sitting there for another 30 or40 years instead of helping to keep a roof over their heads and put food on the table in their time of need? Sorry, but I think common sense prevailed to suit the circumstances at the time.