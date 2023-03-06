Newcastle Herald
Letters

Letters to the editor and short takes March 7 2023

By Letters to the Editor
March 7 2023 - 4:30am
It's the beating heart of a city, but Newcastle's CBD is hard to find

I WAS in a store in Union Street in the suburb of what I believed to be in Cooks Hill recently where a staff wanted sign was displayed. It went on to tell us that it was for work in a store in the Newcastle CBD. As a new resident to the CBD myself, I was quite excited as many residents here look forward to a resurgence of our city shopping. Many of us city dwellers have been looking around wondering where this popular store might open, so when I saw two members of staff I asked where they were opening uptown (in the CBD). Imagine my surprise when they said the sign referred to the Cooks Hill store.

