It's the beating heart of a city, but Newcastle's CBD is hard to find

LES Brennan raised an important issue, ("Questions remain over interest in Supercars", 24/2), how well received by the Newcastle public is Supercars? What is the justification for the disruption to our prime tourist destination in peak season? It's impossible to tell from the attendance count because the numbers who come through the gate are not released. Only the "tickets issued" by the promoter are made public, and many of these are free and counted whether people come or not. It's impossible to tell from local and state government reports on its economic benefits because these agencies use these same figures to calculate overall "visitation" benefits. The only answer is to come to the East End and see for yourself. Ask around the local businesses. Listen to what is being said, that is, if you don't mind negotiating the constantly changing traffic conditions and can find somewhere to park. You may miss the changed amenity of your favourite local café though. Our lauded beaches can only be viewed through scaffolding and concrete barricades.