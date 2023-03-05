Passengers vent anger over Newcastle flight cancellations

Newcastle Airport says its flight schedule is back to normal despite problems with a newly laid section of the runway stopping several pilots from landing and taking off over the weekend.
A Defence department spokesperson said on Sunday that works on extending the runway had left a "depression" in the asphalt.
Some commercial pilots refused to land at the airport after several reported issues with the runway while they were landing.
The Defence spokesperson said the runway was operating at "reduced capacity due to the discovery of a section of uneven asphalt linked to major runway works".
Passengers took to social media to vent their frustration about cancelled flights on Friday and Saturday and a perceived lack of communication about the disruptions.
Newcastle fabrication company AusSteel said in a Facebook post on Friday night: "You guys are an absolute joke understand you could have informed people hours ago instead you have them book alternate flights to cancel them again 3 hours later.
"I have had staff stuck in Brisbane since 11:00am and now they will have to fly to Sydney and get home at 1:30am would have been quicker to drive."
One passenger from Shepparton in Victoria wrote on Sunday morning that her 2.20pm flight out of Newcastle on Friday had been "delayed over and over again".
"Finally told at 19:00 that flight was Cancelled and to contact Travel agency with whom we got the tickets (after hours so rang emergency travel agency placed on hold for a hour and a half and talked with no one).
"Went back to Airline and Changed flight to Sydney airport, got a train to Sydney, arrived 23:55, waited on the streets of Sydney as no accommodation available and then to Sydney Airport for a return flight home at 07:00 Saturday and no sleep for 32 hours, so cancelled my shift at work on Saturday as way too tired to work. Thanks for the Trip!"
Newcastle Airport's online log of arrivals and departures shows several QantasLink and Virgin flights to and from Melbourne and Brisbane were cancelled on Saturday.
One passenger wrote on Facebook that she had missed seeing Ed Sheeran perform at the Melbourne Cricket Ground because of the flight cancellations.
Newcastle Airport said on Sunday morning that no flights scheduled for Sunday had been cancelled so far due to the runway issue.
The Defence spokesperson said the issue had been identified on Friday after a section of the newly laid runway had reopened to air traffic.
"Specialist crews and plant were mobilised but overnight efforts to smooth out the depression were not fully successful," the spokesperson said.
"The situation is expected to result in some large commercial jet aircraft not being used to service Newcastle.
"Mid-sized and smaller commercial turboprop aircraft used by the airlines and smaller carriers are not affected by the runway condition."
Defence said more personnel and equipment would be "mobilised" to "remedy the depression and restore normal traffic flows as soon as possible".
"It is expected that normal operations will resume by 6am on Monday," the spokesperson said.
"Safety is our first priority, and Defence is working closely with Newcastle Airport to minimise any impact upon commercial operations.
"Any disruption to passengers using Newcastle airport is regretted."
One passenger wrote on social media that her daughter and 28 of her classmates and teachers had been stuck waiting at Melbourne Airport for more than four hours on Friday before being told at 6.15pm that their flight had been cancelled.
"Trying to find accommodation for the night for 30 plus students and staff at such short notice is disgraceful," she said.
"Plus the fact that they have now told them they will be split up as a group and put on whatever flights they can into Sydney tomorrow ... and then get their own way home from there!"
Another passenger wrote on Saturday afternoon: "Flight from Melbourne was finally cancelled last night after spending 5 hours in airport. Trying to fly to Newcastle today or at the latest tomorrow.
"Why are flights still being cancelled to Newcastle? Is the runway completed to satisfaction of pilots hoping to land there?"
Another wrote at 12.50pm on Saturday: "Anyone know what frack is going on down there I'm stuck in Brisbane airport."
One passenger asked if the airport was "going to compensate our parking for the extra day not to mention the $600 out of pocket for accommodation, Uber, food etc".
Others complained about airlines failing to re-book passengers on the next available flight.
"Apparently the runway was unofficially closed at 13.30 but everyone was kept waiting until 17.30 when we finally received confirmation that no flights would be going anywhere," one person said.
"My flight to Brisbane was kindly booked for me to arrive in Brisbane one day after my return trip that was booked months ago. How does that work?"
Some passengers expressed gratitude that airlines had prioritised safety.
"Home now after an interesting journey. Happy to be home. 1st world problem," one wrote.
"Happy that the safety of all was the priority. Yes, a few $$ down, but as I said home safe. Back Sunday for the next trip."
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.