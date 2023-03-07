WHAT more are frontline workers going to be hit with? Now we have new rules for a working with children check. So five years ago we had to pay for our check; ok, fair enough. We went to Service NSW, paid our $80, all good. Now we need an original birth certificate. If divorced, they want an original marriage certificate and if your birth certificate is to old you need a new one.The cost of getting ID for some workers is running into hundreds of dollars. With mortgages and food costs rising, a lot of workers are living pay to pay so why do we need to prove who we are this time when we are still working for the same company? Is this just a money-grabbing scheme from the government? We haven't got a problem paying the $80 renewal. It's the other expenses on top. If none of us renew, will they close the hospital because we have been stood down?