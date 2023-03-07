AS has been the case for several months, I have spent some hours today mopping interior floors, cleaning external walls, verandas and outside furniture to remove black dirt/dust from our home, unaware why this is suddenly becoming a problem.
In speaking with a neighbour, she is experiencing the same problem particularly on interior floor tiles. On further discussions with other neighbours this problem has only become evident since the road work commenced adjacent to the John Hunter as part of the bypass from Shortland, working 24 hours a day.
Given the recent issues regarding silicous from road works and dust, and along with the obvious environmental issues from the generation of dust particles and invasion of cleanliness to family homes, can the NSW EPA please ensure the contactors responsible for this project are working in accordance with the dust suppression requirements 24/7 as required by that authority? I'm sure many residents within the Rankin Park and Elermore Vale area would be very thankful and appreciate their assurance this requirement is being enforced.
WHAT more are frontline workers going to be hit with? Now we have new rules for a working with children check. So five years ago we had to pay for our check; ok, fair enough. We went to Service NSW, paid our $80, all good. Now we need an original birth certificate. If divorced, they want an original marriage certificate and if your birth certificate is to old you need a new one.The cost of getting ID for some workers is running into hundreds of dollars. With mortgages and food costs rising, a lot of workers are living pay to pay so why do we need to prove who we are this time when we are still working for the same company? Is this just a money-grabbing scheme from the government? We haven't got a problem paying the $80 renewal. It's the other expenses on top. If none of us renew, will they close the hospital because we have been stood down?
WHEN reading about yet another alleged night time assault, ("Security guard allegedly assaulted with a schooner glass at Maitland hotel", Newcastle Herald 1/3), I thought the time of the assault was very telling. It occurred at approximately 8:30pm, on a Tuesday night. I hope those who supported Newcastle's lockout laws take note of the fact that, not only did this instance of alleged night time violence take place on a weeknight rather than a weekend, but it also allegedly took place several hours before 1am. Therefore, whatever happened would not have been prevented had the lockout laws still been in place. In my opinion, these laws barely even scratched the surface when it came to preventing Newcastle's night-time violence, and did absolutely nothing to find the actual root cause of the violence.
IT is pleasing to see the issue of how many people have specific millions of dollars in superannuation and how they will be affected as new laws recommended by the Albanese government emerge. Presuming Darryl Tuckwell (Short Takes, 29/2) is correct, only 1 percent (and some offspring) would be affected. What I am referring to is how many votes are in it, or not, for the present Labor government.
Since reading three books by Niki Savva, former senior advisor to PM John Howard, relating to the downfall and disarray of the Liberal party, I believe it is apparent that a founding principle of the two major parties is to secure future government .
Their daily chore is the judgement of "who has their back" within their own faction/group. Michael Yabsley, (The Drum 1/3), certifies that "stunts abound in public life" and Niki Savva would be in trouble for a very, very long time if her reporting and accusations about politicians lying was not true. Remember the French PM said "I don't think, I know" when asked if he thought our former PM Morrison was lying.
My concern is that policy is being debated (often in secrecy) as plots and plans are formed, with allies backing each other and outcomes decided by lying. The result is a mish-mash of who said what to whom, and in the end many fall on their swords and lose long-time friends forever. It's a cruel profession/game, an activity in my opinion mostly carried out by people who can't be trusted and have little to no idea what they are making important decisions about. Trust in MPs has been eroded.
Why is Labor apprehensive about denouncing present tax measures which have served the wealthy few in the past? Remember the majority of tax donors are modest income earners who have contributed to those tax concessions the wealthy believe they deserve.
I support Mr Tuckwell's suggestion of asking any Joe in the street. I urge the government to be brave and proceed with the new proposal. Young people will overwhelmingly back you. There is no place for cowards and greedy millionaires in a generous country that Australia is purported to be. Can you imagine the difference this extra money will do for the disadvantaged in our country and the numbers are growing?
The present royal commission into Robodebt is a perfect example of irresponsibility on the part of the former government. Cruelty is the word used to describe the outcome and the minister is responsible. The first 30 minutes of The Drum (1/3) succinctly explains the cancer rife in the fundamental process of government in Australia.
SINCE the above-average rainfall has left so many local streets with potholes, I was surprised to learn that the council cut back 30 per cent on road resurfacing and 18 per cent on road resurfacing in this year's budget, ("Council works down $14m", Herald 3/3). On the other hand, the council did resurface a large section of Supercars circuit through Camp Shortland in January, which the public don't even use. Perhaps this is because the maintenance of the circuit is under the direction of Supercars and is therefore regarded by council as a significant "city-shaping" event?
WHILE there is a lot of blame, massive increases in prices to essential items such as food, fuel, electricity and mortgage rates in my opinion mostly leads back to government policy. Put simply, the more the government spends, the more inflation we face. Government money needs to be better directed towards the environment. The sale of power delivery has been a disaster. Let's buy back the electricity system, and policies to encourage fuel security is a good start from there. The cost of living is front and centre of the issue. Blame is one thing; we pay a lot of tax for governments to be accountable. By far the largest impost on the family pocket is tax, especially relief for those that are struggling under policies.
THIS Wednesday, March 8, we commemorate the 69th anniversary of the Stockton Bight military disaster codenamed Operational Seagull. There were three men who lost their lives in 1954: Corporal N Moran, Trooper N Mornement of A Squadron and Private R Blackie of 16th Company RAASC. Private Blackie was never found). This disaster of military troops, a lot of whom were National servicemen, occurred on their first camp and must not be forgotten. May they rest in peace.
CONGRATULATIONS, Dolphins, on your first NRL game ('Dolphins deliver first-up triumph', Newcastle Herald 6/3). A brilliant display. I guarantee you will be in the top eight. Hope the Knights watched.
I MISSED the boat in regards to backing the Newcastle Knights to win the wooden spoon this season. The new side, the Dolphins, looked the obvious winner for that dubious honour but after Sunday's performance I doubt whether they are going to finish last ('Dolphins deliver first-up triumph', Herald 6/3). The wooden spoon final might be played this weekend. with the Knights and Tigers involved. The winner will get a slight reprieve with the two points on the board.
THE federal Coalition presided over the Robodebt scandal that terrorised the poorest Australians, some to breaking point, without any qualms. They are now describing the federal Treasurer's proposed superannuation changes as an "attack on aspirational middle Australia". Well, for a start nobody has been attacked. Only 80,000 of the wealthiest Australians will be adversely impacted by the change from a 15 per cent tax rate to 30 percent over the $3 million cap. The rest of Australia will initially remain unaffected. My wife and I believe we are aspirational middle Australians, aspiring to reduce the inequality that has been growing in Australia over recent years. These changes should have that effect. All we need to understand is how the cap will be adjusted over time.
I ASK the erudite readers of the Herald to help answer two questions. First: The Newcastle Maritime Museum Society Incorporated members voted to wind up the Society early in 2018 and at the end of 2021. Why is the Society still registered? Secondly, the Society's collection of significant maritime items was transferred to Hunter Maritime Heritage Association in 2021. The collection was moved by Newcastle council to new storage sites in 2022 where it has remained. When will HMHA take back control of the collection which is supposedly in their custody?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.