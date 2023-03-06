Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Writers Festival 2023: Demand for Grace Tame tickets sees event moved to Civic Theatre

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
Updated March 7 2023 - 10:15am, first published 10:00am
2021 Australian of the Year Grace Tame.

Due to demand for tickets, the Newcastle Writers Festival has moved its opening night event featuring Grace Tame from Newcastle City Hall to the Civic Theatre.

