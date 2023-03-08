This is partner content with Regional Angels
Regional entrepreneurs navigating their way through the financial pressures of starting a business will soon find a fleet of 'Angels' at their doorstep.
The Regional Angel Investor Network (RAIN), an organisation founded by early stages business founder and investor Sam Almaliki, is now working to connect regional entrepreneurs directly with investors.
After identifying regional startups are being left behind with limited access to investment to help them grow, RAIN has been established to fill that gap.
It does so by bringing together high-net-worth individuals who are passionate about innovation and are willing to invest their time, expertise and resources and linking them with a new generation of business needing a helping hand.
Startup businesses, if successful in their pitch to potential investors, stand to benefit from not only from financial support, but with the support of mentoring and networking.
The timing for regional business couldn't be better.
Mr Almaliki said getting a leg up as a regional start up is tough right now.
With the RBA lifting interest rates for the 10th month in a row borrowing is harder.
Add to that the rising costs of living, entrepreneurs are finding fewer places to turn with options like the bank of Mum and Dad, and other family or friends under pressure.
"For young businesses it is important to have patient investors who aren't going to place pressure or difficulties on them," Mr Almaliki said. "It is important they have people backing them who know how difficult startups can be."
He said by offering these connections, RAIN will be able to achieve its mission of driving regional innovation, job and wealth creation.
"We believe in supporting economic growth in our regions by creating opportunities for startups to succeed, disrupt industries, create jobs and drive economic growth in their communities," he said.
Regional Angels are setting up chapters across Australia kicking off with Victoria, NSW and Queensland with plans to host more than 50 investor-startup pitch events each year.
Are you an entrepreneur? Do you want to get your ideas to market? You can apply to pitch to investors when RAIN comes to your region by visiting regionalangels.com.au/apply-to-pitch/.
It can be for any manner of business including agricultural solutions, early stage science, net zero initiatives to advanced manufacturing, sport, food or entertainment.
RAIN is always on the look out for investors too.
Investors can apply to become members at regionalangels.com.au/apply-to-join/. Find out more at regionalangels.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.