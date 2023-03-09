Newcastle Herald
Home/Recommended

ACM forms partnership with Regional Angel Investor Network

Updated March 24 2023 - 10:39am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Regional Angel Investor Network, lead by founder Sam Almaliki (left), has partnered with ACM to link entrepreneurs with investors. ACM chief revenue officer Sharon Fitter (right) says the company is excited to be helping to drive regional innovation. Pictures supplied

News publisher ACM has partnered with a new investor network with the aim of supporting fledgling regional businesses to make their dreams a reality.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.