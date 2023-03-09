News publisher ACM has partnered with a new investor network with the aim of supporting fledgling regional businesses to make their dreams a reality.
ACM is working with Regional Angel Investor Network (RAIN), an organisation which links startups and entrepreneurs with investors.
Startups will have the opportunity to secure financial backing from investors, alongside everything they need to succeed including mentoring, network opportunities, and a platform to reach new customers and investors.
Regional Angels was founded by investor Sam Almaliki. Passionate about how startups can change lives, drive wealth and benefit the community, Mr Almaliki is pleased to be bringing the investment network to regional areas which have traditionally been left behind with investment growth.
As a part of the partnership ACM will support the growth and scaling of regional startups by providing coverage, events and networking opportunities to support early stage businesses.
The media group's local storytellers will help these businesses grow by featuring stories and highlighting their achievements to the wider community.
"At ACM, we are passionate about supporting our regional communities, and we see this partnership with Regional Angels as a natural fit," Sharon Fitter, ACM chief revenue officer, said.
Mr Almaliki said the organisation is thrilled to have the support of ACM with both organisations aligned with supporting and driving economic growth for regional businesses and areas.
"We are excited to help local startups scale and grow while contributing to the thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem in regional Australia," Mr Almaliki said.
"As a startup founder and angel investor, I understand the importance of providing support to early stage businesses. This partnership will help us take our mission to unlock the entrepreneurial potential of regional Australia to a national level."
ACM has long been a champion of regional communities and is committed to driving innovation and job creation.
It is Australia's largest privately owned media company and publisher of this newspaper.
Visit regionalangels.com.au.
Are you a startup? Visit regionalangels.com.au/apply-to-pitch
Want to invest? Visit regionalangels.com.au/apply-to-join
