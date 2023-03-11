Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
In Depth

Alan Glover maintains passion despite Harbour Bridge protest conviction

By Alex Morris
March 12 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fireproof Australia activist Andy George talks to Alan Glover, before Glover's court apperance on Tuesday in Sydney.

Alan Glover - actor, comedian, volunteer firefighter and activist - was unhappy with his sentencing outcome at the Downing Centre court in Sydney on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.