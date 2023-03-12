Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Have Your Say

Newcastle Herald Letters to the Editor and Short Takes for Monday, March 13, 2023

By Letters to the Editor
March 13 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
What happened to the grand light rail plans

WHEN the light rail was announced, I saw a plan for a light rail network around Newcastle and suburbs. This plan was very ambitious; it even showed a line to the airport at Williamtown. What happened to it?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.