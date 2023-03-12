What happened to the grand light rail plans

I WAS quite tickled by Paul Scott's satirical yet accurate take on VIP events ('Very interested person on transparency', Opinion, 6/3). Over the years, I've enjoyed many of the perks of working in the music biz, one of these perks being invitations to a number of various VIP events. But even though I don't like to look a gift VIP pass in the mouth, I must admit that even some of the more hoity toity affairs aren't all they're cracked up to be. I once attended one of Silverchair's exclusive album launch parties, which had a king-sized bar that was constantly stacked with free bevvies, but the secret location seemed to exist in a realm where food didn't. However, at other VIP events I've been to, the "cuisine" has consisted of the type of food presented at children's birthday parties, with the fundamental difference being that, at one of these VIP events, one could wash down their cold sausage rolls with not-so-cold beer. I've also found out the hard way that saying you attended a food festival can often be a fancy way of saying that you ate outside while standing next to a bin.