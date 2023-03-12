What happened to the grand light rail plans

WHEN the light rail was announced, I saw a plan for a light rail network around Newcastle and suburbs. This plan was very ambitious; it even showed a line to the airport at Williamtown. What happened to it?
The powers that be both government and corporate seem to have gone quiet on the scheme. Have they forgotten about it? Do they want everyone to forget about it? Last I heard, an extension to Broadmeadow was part of a 10-year plan. What about the rest of it? While I had reservations about the plan, I wasn't opposed to it. I just wanted those in power to get it right, and they need to.
Traffic congestion is becoming worse and it will continue to deteriorate unless public transport is improved. Improved bus services will provide a stopgap but Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and the Hunter region will need more light and heavy rail services if the traffic problems we are seeing are to be solved. I don't want Newcastle to become like Hobart or Christchurch where peak hour traffic is a real problem and public transport is difficult to find.
THE Reserve Bank has been copping some flack lately. Talk about speaking from the hip pocket. It wasn't them that signed on the dotted line driven by greed, because Mr and Mrs Ladder rung, thought that if we buy a million dollar property today we can sell it for $2 million in four years. How many people who didn't want to be defeated at an auction because hey, I'm better than you, I'll prove it and post it on social media? We might buy 10 properties because we are going to be billionaires.
Well, smart arses, the time has come to own your greedy aspirations. It's your fault, nobody else's, I'll give you some advice: small fish are sweet, and one per cent of something is better than 100 per cent of nothing when it comes to money. You made your bed, so lie in it.
I WAS quite tickled by Paul Scott's satirical yet accurate take on VIP events ('Very interested person on transparency', Opinion, 6/3). Over the years, I've enjoyed many of the perks of working in the music biz, one of these perks being invitations to a number of various VIP events. But even though I don't like to look a gift VIP pass in the mouth, I must admit that even some of the more hoity toity affairs aren't all they're cracked up to be. I once attended one of Silverchair's exclusive album launch parties, which had a king-sized bar that was constantly stacked with free bevvies, but the secret location seemed to exist in a realm where food didn't. However, at other VIP events I've been to, the "cuisine" has consisted of the type of food presented at children's birthday parties, with the fundamental difference being that, at one of these VIP events, one could wash down their cold sausage rolls with not-so-cold beer. I've also found out the hard way that saying you attended a food festival can often be a fancy way of saying that you ate outside while standing next to a bin.
MINISTER Rob Stokes has just announced that the Australian Botanic Garden in Mount Annan is about to get a $200 million facelift. This, along with annual funding of $60 million for the Royal Botanic Gardens Sydney, highlights the significance of the zero recurrent government funding since 2014 for our Hunter Region Botanic Gardens (HRBG). Run by volunteers for the past 36 years, the HRBG annually attracts some 30,000 visitors and does huge public good in showcasing plant diversity and facilitating local conservation in the face of climate change. Like Oliver Twist, when we ask for more we are told to apply to the Royalties for Rejuvenation Fund for a part of the $25 million set aside from mining royalties to support coal mining communities in NSW. Greater Sydney is the bottomless pit fed by the $5.6 billion in royalties that the Hunter provides each year.
NSW is outlawing no-grounds eviction. Whoop-de-doo! Other states have had this law in place for some time ('No-grounds evictions to be banned in NSW', Newcastle Herald, 4/3). We have the highest rate of renter-occupiers in Australia apart from the ACT. Most younger people in NSW will never own their own homes and will remain insecure tenants for life.
Renters have borne the brunt of ongoing Reserve Bank rate rises, with investors passing on the cost. When tenancies end, landlords up the rent and evict old tenants. Many battling renters have struggled to find affordable alternatives.
The building industry cannot be blamed for this situation. Building was frantic during the pandemic as people spent up big based on tax incentives and the unavailability of tourism, dining and live entertainment. During the pandemic, Australia's population growth was zero, so in theory everyone should have had a roof over their heads. Yet during the pandemic, rents skyrocketed, leaving many renters out on the street.
Airbnb rentals have grown apace with people living out on the street, in their cars and couch surfing. Negative gearing and concessions on housing investment skew the tax system in favour of landlords and against renters and productive investment. Although the federal Labor government will examine this, it is unlikely to change anything very much.
Australia needs drastic changes in its accommodation and tax laws. Which government of any political persuasion will have the courage to undertake a review? Which government will have the political courage to implement needed changes?
LLOYD Davies (Short Takes, 7/3) says I'm scaremongering, yet from all the critics I've had, no one has said that "paying the rent" for occupying land really belonging to Aboriginal Australians is a bad idea. And don't underestimate what governments can get away with. Messing with superannuation is supposed to be "political suicide", yet here we are. Draconian COVID restrictions were supposed to be "political suicide", yet Dan Andrews romped home in the election. Didn't Anthony Albanese say it would take a "brave" government to defy the Voice?
DAVID Stuart (Short Takes, 9/03), ask yourself why John Howard was an easy target for dislike. Had you walked in my shoes during the Howard era you might understand why many people dislike him. Due to his government policies I recall thinking at the time we are going to need more gaols. In addition, good economic management did not pay off government debt. This was achieved by the privatisation and sale of Telecom, an asset that the people of Australia already owned, then lost, to all comers who could afford to buy shares. I agree many people voted with their wallets by not understanding the implications of the "break the chains" advertising campaign and the illusory promise of compensatory pieces of silver to the grey brigade.
MUCH of the present mortgage stress is self-inflicted from over commitment. Keeping up with the Joneses, so to speak.
IT is great we seem to be able to "finish" Newcastle sports ground for cricket in a sure boost for the city ('Game changer', Newcastle Herald, 7/3). It will be a bonus for the elite cricket players and supporters, but what often seems to be neglected are the local suburban grounds. We have many magnificent cricket ovals that need attention. They are part of the local community and largely operate as parks. Some gentle loving care allowing some seating, shade cover and picket fences would add enormously to the beauty of the local area. If our local councillors were to note these issues on their regular review of the areas with executive staff, the community I'm sure would support and feel the care.
IN reply to Fred McInerney, I wouldn't call myself an old right whinger but I can certainly identify a broken election pledge/promise when I see one as looks the case in regards to superannuation changes by the government.
THE Coalition government made a momentous decision to crack down on gambling on poker machines. Then they decide to give $20 million to a Nationals-held seat in the Upper Hunter to support the horse racing industry. This is an industry that survives on gambling and I believe the amount of money people gamble on horses, dogs or trotting each week would be far more than playing poker machines. This money is not only supporting a gambling industry, it is also a nice little sweetener to remind the people to vote for the Nationals in the upcoming elections. Pork barreling at its best, in my opinion.
THE Coalition regulars are whinging loudly about super changes which will gain the public a modest income from the most wealthy superannuants. We also have the inquiry into robodebt, an illegal scheme which attempted to steal from the poorest Australians. The relevant minister admits to lying and the public servants who pointed out the scheme's flaws were fired. I believe that says it all about the LNP.
FRED McInerney, I couldn't give a rat's about those with multimillion-dollar superfunds paying more tax. The way you describe the policy change it sounds very similar to John Howard's "if I'm re-elected I'll bring in a GST". Those crying foul over a "broken promise" should handle Labor's increased tax the same way the Lab pollies and their cheer squad handled the GST policy change... oh wait ... that is exactly what they are doing.
