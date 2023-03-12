Newcastle man locks in $1.8 million lottery win

A NEWCASTLE man says he's barely slept after a $1.8 million lottery win landed in Saturday's draw.
Purchased at Greenhills Newsagency in East Maitland, the winner said he was looking at new cars, renovations and a new TV with his windfall.
The ticket was one of three division one winners in Saturday's draw, with each one earning $1,845,890.33.
"I haven't slept all that much since I discovered the win," the man told lottery officials.
"There's just so many thoughts running through my head.
"To be honest, I was expecting to win a lot less than I have. I'm in complete shock.
"I can't decide. There are so many things I could do with this."
Greenhills Newsagency owner Allen Kavanagh said the feeling of selling a winning ticket never got old.
"It's always an incredible feeling to know we've played a part in changing someone's life," he said.
"We're all over the moon for our customer and wish them all the best.
"I hope they celebrate this incredible win and have a fantastic time spending their prize."
The winning numbers were 9, 4, 42, 10, 29 and 1 with supplementaries 17 and 7.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
