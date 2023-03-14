Newcastle Herald
Letters

Letters to the Editor and Short Takes for March 15, 2023

By Letters to the Editor
March 15 2023 - 4:30am
Drug laws just send cannabis cash to criminals

AFTER two years of research into international cannabis law reform and how the reforms affect communities and government revenues; I am thoroughly confused by the reform-reluctant governments of Australia. By all measures, alcohol is the most harmful drug to both the consumer and our communities; yet it is almost encouraged broadly by most people. Cannabis, on the other hand, I believe, provides a wide range of benefits, has a very low risk of harm, costs taxpayers hundreds of millions to prohibit and is a multibillion-dollar income source for illegal suppliers.

