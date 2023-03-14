Drug laws just send cannabis cash to criminals

As for the roundabout at Minmi Road and Northlakes Drive, I believe it is an accident waiting to happen. There have been many close calls due to cars coming down Minmi Road and turning left into Northlakes Drive to then only have the inside lane around the roundabout, thus much confusion with two lanes coming up Minmi Road. Drivers assume that cars on the inside lane on the roundabout are not going to turn down Northlakes Drive, thus those on the outside lane coming up Minmi Road are under the illusion that they have right of way.

