Newcastle Knights' pathways and development boss, Michael Dobson, was a blast from the (recent) past when he arrived back at the club last year.
His globetrotting career, marked by stints at home and abroad, ended in Salford in the UK and the English Super League, before he was recruited by Knights coach Adam O'Brien to lead the next generation of players in the wake of Willie Peters' departure.
Dobson, who played 285 top grade games in England and Australia, the bulk of them [153] at Hull KR, has spent the few seasons before his return to Newcastle at Queensland Cup club Wynnum Manly.
He joins Barry Toohey on this week's episode of Toohey's News to delve into the club's chances of another premiership win - and how the struggling Knights' of the past few years can regain their reputation as a side to be reckoned with.
Search "Toohey's News: The Podcast" on your preferred podcast app to listen to the full episode now.
Have your say or suggest a guest for an upcoming episode by contributing a rating and review in your Apple Podcasts app, or get in touch via email at news@newcastleherald.com.au.
Find Toohey's News: The Podcast on: Overcast, Stitcher, PocketCasts, Castro, RadioPublic, Breaker, TuneIn, CastBox, iHeartRadio
Barry Toohey will bring a new episode to all your favourite podcasting apps every week, complementing his premium and exclusive Knights reporting and analysis in the pages of the Newcastle Herald.
Toohey's News will be back with another episode on Thursday.
Barry Toohey is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald. He covers the Newcastle Knights and hosts the Toohey's News Podcast.
Barry Toohey is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald. He covers the Newcastle Knights and hosts the Toohey's News Podcast.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.