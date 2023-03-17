Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Depleted Knights suffer 36-20 loss to Dolphins despite gutsy effort

By Robert Dillon
Updated March 17 2023 - 8:04pm, first published 8:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Knights winger Dominic Young on the charge against the Dolphins. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

THE Newcastle Knights lost the game but no admirers after a gutsy 36-20 defeat at the hands of the Dolphins at McDonald Jones Stadium on Friday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.