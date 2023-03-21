A celebration of culture and diversity was held at Mayfield on Tuesday, as refugees and immigrants spoke of their experiences in Australia to mark Harmony Day.
People of different backgrounds attended the event in traditional dress, enjoying music, dance and food of various cultures.
Max Solutions business manager Steve Innes said the Mayfield organisation, where people learn English, encouraged "social inclusion".
People who follow different religions or come from countries in conflict often work together in the same group "with no judgement".
This can involve Ukrainians sitting with Russians and Chinese sitting with Tibetans, for example.
"There's real peace and harmony here and mutual respect. It's a real humbling experience," Mr Innes said.
"When we look at our differences, we actually see a lot of our similarities."
Harmony Day is a federal initiative that recognises Australia's diversity and brings people from different backgrounds together. It's about inclusiveness, respect and a sense of belonging.
Rehab Al-Mefalani, who attended the Mayfield event, fled war-torn Syria in 2011 as a refugee.
"It took 11 years and three countries before my family and I managed to reach Australia," she said.
"Building a new life here was challenging, especially because we struggled to understand Australian English.
"We all studied hard. Now my sons are at university and I'll start working in a local school soon. I firmly believe that all people are equal and deserve respect."
She said Harmony Day was a "great way of reminding people that we are stronger together".
Lily Kyin came to Australia in 2012 from Myanmar, also known as Burma.
"My two main problems upon arrival were communication breakdowns and loss of professional opportunities, with my medical qualifications not being recognised here," she said.
"I love Australia because it is multicultural and welcomes immigrants like me."
She said Harmony Day provided a way to "take advantage of our unique beauty through sharing food, music, art and other cultures".
"When everyone values diversity and works together, we can live peacefully without fear of discrimination."
When Fatema Karimi arrived in Australia from Afghanistan, she was shocked by how common driving is here.
"Women face many difficulties in Afghanistan. One of them is that women can't drive. Although it was difficult, I got my driving licence and can now travel confidently," she said.
Thanh Tuan Hoang [nicknamed Lucas], from Vietnam, said he was shocked by the "significance to me personally" of Harmony Day.
"Some people have discriminated against me, especially in response to the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.
He hoped the day would "remind and motivate everyone to unite and help each other build a peaceful world in Australia and beyond".
Paco Lara came to Australia from Spain five years ago, with his wife and daughter.
"At first, I had great difficulty integrating myself, learning English and adapting my professional career as a flamenco guitarist," he said.
"I have been overcoming all these problems, thanks to the fact that Australia is a country which is open to diverse cultures and supports families who contribute."
