Harmony Day celebrated among different cultures at Max Solutions at Mayfield, where people learn English

By Damon Cronshaw
Updated March 21 2023 - 5:40pm, first published 5:25pm
A celebration of culture and diversity was held at Mayfield on Tuesday, as refugees and immigrants spoke of their experiences in Australia to mark Harmony Day.

