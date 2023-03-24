Newcastle Herald
Shane Nicholson, Bertie Blackman and others reveal the words that inspired songs at Newcastle Writers Festival event

By Jim Kellar
March 24 2023 - 3:00pm
The Words and Music brains trust of Dan Flegg and Nick Milligan at the Conservatorium of Music. Picture by Jamie Hay

Not so long ago writer Nick Milligan was having post-show drinks behind the stage at Dashville at the end of the Dashville Skyline festival when singer songwriter Dave Wells approached him.

