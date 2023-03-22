Wests Rosellas coach Rick Stone has seen a lot in his coaching career. He took the role with the Newcastle Rugby League club in November 2022 after a career that spanned some of the most tumultuous years in the Newcastle Knights' history.
Stone, aged 55, coached the Knights on 72 occasions across two NRL stints between 2009 and 2015.
He was in charge of English Super League outfit Huddersfield between 2016 and 2018.
Having returned home in 2019, Stone coached the CRL Newcastle side in the NSW Women's Premiership and later the Roosters in NRLW.
He's also had international experience with Fiji and Lebanon.
Stone joins Toohey's News podcast host Barry Toohey on this week's episode as the new season of local rugby league - and the first of his two-year engagement with Wests - kicks off this weekend.
Barry Toohey is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald. He covers the Newcastle Knights and hosts the Toohey's News Podcast.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
