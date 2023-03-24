Hunter Disability Magazine - Autumn Edition 2023

Welcome to the Autumn edition of Hunter Disability Magazine 2023, published by the Newcastle Herald on behalf of Australian Community Media.
Hunter Disability Magazine strives to inform and inspire our community on how we can work together to make real, tangible differences for those living with disability.
Our cover story on page six, showcases the NDIS in action, working effectively to help Chris, who lives with disability, on his journey to independence.
This inspirational story highlights how Chris is overcoming challenges, obstacles and setbacks with the co-ordinated support of carers, service providers, family and loved ones.
As well as that, Hunter Disability Magazine provides people living with a disability in the Hunter information about the latest products, services, technology aids and equipment on the market, as well as information about service providers and government initiatives.
