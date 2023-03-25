Nationals MP Dave Layzell has told his supporters that he is feeling positive about the party's prospects of retaining the seat of Upper Hunter.
With 44 per cent of the vote counted at 10pm on Saturday, Mr Layzell had secured 52.5 per cent of the two-party preferred vote.
Counting was underway in the three large Singleton booths, which are likely to seal the result for the Nationals, when voting stopped.
"I do think we have a lot more results to come in. I would feel a lot more comfortable when we see those, particularly the Singleton booths," Mr Layzell told supporters at Singleton Showground.
"They look positive at the moment; I'm certainly not upset about where we are."
But Labor was not conceding, with candidate Peree Watson telling a post-poll party that she was still in the race.
"We've won government, but I want to be part of it," she said.
"We are still looking at all sorts of numbers coming in."
Adding to the complexity of the result, are 5000 postal votes and 21,000 prepoll votes that will need to be counted.
Earlier in the evening, Mr Layzell referred to "some pretty awful things", which had occurred during the campaign.
"In the last few weeks the campaign really intensified. We have seen a lot of personal attacks and I have found that very confronting," he said.
"It's the first time I have had to deal with these sorts of personal attacks but, of course, that is politics. You've got to toughen up and take it knowing that I am the face of government in this seat."
Despite looking increasingly likely to hold the seat, Mr Layzell acknowledged the mood for change across NSW.
"We've seen a night of armageddon across the state," he said.
"The people have spoken and they have said it's time for a change to a Labor government, but I hope I have the opportunity to continue to have the opportunity to represent the Upper Hunter."
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
