Why administration is such a vital skill set in larger businesses

A business administration is a career that will always be in demand. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

When it comes down to it, being the CEO, the business owner, or the Managing Director of a larger business requires you to be able to see the big picture! As such, it can be easy to lose sight of the finer details.



That is to say, the more menial tasks that make up the successful daily operation of an organisation. More often than not, these seemingly more basic administrative tasks can be time-consuming, monotonous and arduous. However, that is not to say that they are not essential to the running of a business!

On the contrary, a business is the sum of its parts, and an administration role is just as vital to the operation of a company as the higher, more C-Suite positions. As such, being qualified and upskilled in the area of administration is a vital skill to have. Importantly, business administration is a career that will always be in demand.



Indeed, an individual who is proficient in this area will always find a job! So if you're interested in learning how to become a professional business administrator, just read on.

Career pathways: How to become a business administrator

Often slighted as being more entry-level or mundane, being a business administrator requires a very specific skill set. Fortunately, these are skills that can be gained through tertiary study and education. A Graduate Certificate in Business Administration, for example, is a great place to start! By undertaking this degree, budding administrators can expect to gain skills in areas such as business marketing, leadership and management, financial analytics, and data analytics. Studying this particular course is also an excellent way for a general administrator to upskill to pursue a higher position.

Administrators do not need to be locked into one role for the rest of their careers. Because of their versatility, and the transferable and adaptable nature of the skills required to be a successful administrator, business administration can take you almost anywhere in the corporate world! You can even aim to climb the corporate ladder to upper management, or even the C-Suite if you are driven to do so.

Job Roles: What career pathways are available to business administrators

The career options available to business administrators are both varied and multiple. Some of the roles available to graduates of a business administration degree can include:

Office manager

Often on the lower end of the management scale, an Office Manager is nonetheless a very important cog in the wheel of any business. Usually responsible for overseeing the daily operation of an office, this role also requires the individual to be able to delegate tasks to others. As such, it requires some knowledge and skill in the areas of leadership and management.

Business manager

Slightly higher up in rank than an Office Manager, the Business Manager of a company is tasked with ensuring that the company's resources are utilised to their full capacity. This includes staff performance and other elements of Human Resources.



Further, this role has strategic elements in terms of creating business strategies to assist with growing and developing the company, including reacting to changes and trends within the market, such as holidays and large annual shopping events.

Business analyst or consultant

In many cases, a business analyst or consultant is external to the business in question. This of course enables them to analyse the operation of the business with unbiased eyes. As such, they can make impartial business decisions on behalf of the company and give measured advice on how better to run the organisation.



They often make invaluable suggestions based on observations they make when analysing the business. As such, it is a very important role for any business!

Data analyst

Often also in an external role, data analysts look at both internal business practices as well as external factors. These external factors can include elements such as the marketplace in general, as well as other trends, to give informed advice on how best to operate the business. This role is also an essential component of any business's success.

Chief Executive Officer or CEO

For ambitious business administrators, why not aim high? The role of Chief Executive Officer of a company can be difficult to attain. However, with the right skills and adequate networking, it is achievable for some. Importantly, this is the highest position an individual can achieve within a company! A CEO's annual salary is awarded accordingly.

Chief Financial Officer or CFO

A CFO's role differs from a CEO's in that they are responsible for overseeing a company's financial operations. This role is also strategic, and the CFO needs to be able to give financial advice on the best practices for the company. This role is also, understandably, very well-paid.

Chief Operating Officer or COO

Often referred to as the Director of Operations, the Chief Operating Officer or COO also makes up the C-Suite. Importantly, this role is also involved in the strategic operation of a business. Specifically, it involves liaising with multiple internal departments to ensure that they are all operating cohesively and harmoniously towards mutually beneficial goals for the business.

-

Business administration is a fundamental aspect of any successful business! Far from being limited to menial admin tasks, a career in administration can open many doorways. The career possibilities are almost endless! Indeed, once a business administration graduate has found their feet in a more entry-level role, they can aim to work their way up the corporate ladder of a company.



That being said, the sky's the limit. Ambitious business administrators can even aim to reach the C-Suite of an organisation. With roles such as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Chief Financial Officer (CFO), or Chief Operating Officer (COO) up for grabs - this is a very attractive career path.

