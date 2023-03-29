He might have been the first man to make himself the enemy of the entire city of Newcastle; the arch nemesis of the Newcastle Knights, and the antagonist in chief of Paul Harragon.
His name, and the feud it became synonymous with, has become a legend in rugby league: Spudd Carroll.
And even years after he stepped out of the NRL limelight, Mark 'Spudd' Carroll has lost none on his venom. He is as hard-hitting and tough as he ever was on the field, but now he has directed his energy to fighting a new enemy.
In a revealing and strikingly honest interview with Toohey's News podcast host, Barry Toohey, Spudd Carrolll reveals his struggles with CRT-related mental health issues and how he plans to fight the scourge of concussion injury in the sport he loves. Listen now to the full episode above, or wherever you get your podcasts.
Barry Toohey is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald. He covers the Newcastle Knights and hosts the Toohey's News Podcast.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
