Why Dom Young won't be slipping off to rivals: Toohey's News

Don't expect Knights discard Zac Hosking to be chasing revenge if he runs out for Penrith against his old club at McDonald Jones Stadium next Saturday. At the very least, though, the back-rower should feel a huge sense of satisfaction that he's realised his NRL dream through hard work and perseverance despite being shunned not once, but twice by his junior club. The Knights could find no room for him in their squad last year before he made his NRL debut for the Broncos and then ignored his pleas in this column for another chance this year when he wanted to return home. It's fantastic to see him flourishing at Penrith.

