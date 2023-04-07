Why Dom Young won't be slipping off to rivals: Toohey's News

Newcastle Knights have slammed the door shut on English try-scoring machine Dom Young answering an SOS from Parramatta this season.
It's understood the Knights were approached last week by Young's agent enquiring about the possibility of gaining a release for the remainder of the season following interest from the Eels.
It's unclear if Parramatta offered up a player as a potential swap or financial compensation or even had the chance to do either before Newcastle rejected an early departure for their giant winger.
The request didn't come out of the blue. The Eels have made no secret of the fact they are actively in the market for outside backs and want to sign a player with X-factor immediately.
I can only assume they saw the Sydney Roosters-bound Young's axing from the top grade after a poor performance against the Dolphins three weeks ago as an opportunity to at least ask the question.
After missing the Knights' win over the Raiders a fortnight ago, Young's four tries in the 32-all draw with Manly proved he's recovered from any hangover he was feeling after his decision to join the Roosters from next season.
Now that the Knights have settled on the Cowboys clash on Saturday week in Townsville as Kalyn Ponga's return game after his concussion layoff, all interest will turn towards just what on-field role coach Adam O'Brien has in mind for him.
Will he be eased back off the bench or thrown straight in?
The form of Lachie Miller dictates Ponga won't be moved back to fullback unless there is an injury in the meantime, and the mail is strong he will defend wider in the centres to reduce his defensive workload. But what about in attack?
Given how potent Newcastle's outside backs have been in recent weeks in Ponga's absence with Jackson Hastings and Tyson Gamble calling the shots in the halves, is there the potential for O'Brien to keep Gamble at five-eighth in attack and move him to lock in defence and unleash Ponga as a floating second fullback in a roving role in attack?
It's hardly conventional and O'Brien has generally been a conservative coach, but why not look at something a bit left field. Food for thought.
Deciding where to play Ponga won't be coach O'Brien's only selection headache over the next few weeks.
The return of Jacob Saifiti from suspension against the Cowboys and the possibility Adam Elliott could also be ready to resume from a groin injury around the same time will make the battle for spots in the forwards intense. Finally a good headache to have.
Assistant coach Blake Green is privately being handed plenty of the credit within the club for the improvement in the Knights' attack this season.
While the advice of Immortal Andrew Johns, who attends two training sessions a week, has no doubt been a factor alongside head coach Adam O'Brien, insiders say it has been Green who has had the biggest influence on the way the side has been using the footy.
No doubt having a settled spine, even without Kalyn Ponga, has helped with the direction of Jackson Hastings and Tyson Gamble and the form of Lachie Miller a big factor. The chief beneficiaries have been the outside backs, who have seen more football in the past few games than they saw all last season.
Knights director of football Peter Parr has publicly said he won't be in any hurry to fill the head of recruitment vacancy left by the sudden departure of Clint Zammit.
But one name that has popped up on the grapevine as a potential replacement is Scott Fulton, son of the late great Immortal Bob Fulton. He has been working in recruitment at the Manly Sea Eagles.
Don't expect Knights discard Zac Hosking to be chasing revenge if he runs out for Penrith against his old club at McDonald Jones Stadium next Saturday. At the very least, though, the back-rower should feel a huge sense of satisfaction that he's realised his NRL dream through hard work and perseverance despite being shunned not once, but twice by his junior club. The Knights could find no room for him in their squad last year before he made his NRL debut for the Broncos and then ignored his pleas in this column for another chance this year when he wanted to return home. It's fantastic to see him flourishing at Penrith.
On-field general Jackson Hastings' dominant first-half performance was a huge factor in the Knights' come-from-behind 32-all draw with Manly in round five to earn major points in Baz's Best player of the year competition. Hastings outpointed in-form backrower Tyson Frizell and four-try hero Dom Young but there were other players, including the likes of Dane Gagai, Daniel Saifiti and Lachie Miller, unlucky not to be recognised.
Rd 5 - Knights vs Manly
3 Jackson Hastings 2 Tyson Frizell 1 Dom Young
Standings: 10 Lachie Miller 3 Jackson Hastings, Tyson Frizell, Leo Thompson 2 Kalyn Ponga, Dane Gagai, Tyson Gamble, Greg Marzhew 1 Daniel Saifiti, Lachlan Fitzgibbon, Dom Young.
